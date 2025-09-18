I test earbuds for a living – this is my first impression of the new Nothing Ear (3)

Fans of technology will be very aware of Nothing. The brand – led by ex-OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has ben making waves for the last few years, offering products with innovative design language and a community-led approach.

While recent products like the Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Headphone (1) have showcased its prowess in those areas, it has long been a favourite in the world of earbuds. I've tested the last few generations, and have been broadly impressed with the value for money offered.

Now, the brand has unveiled its Nothing Ear (3) earbuds, and I've had my hands on them for a few weeks to try them out. Here are a few things I like about the new buds, and one thing I don't.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

1. Stylish new design

One of the first things you'll notice about the Ear (3) is the redesigned case architecture. That features an aluminium-topped base panel, which looks really classy. It matches neatly with the aforementioned headphones and phone – if you're a Nothing fan with all of the new goodies, you'll look really stylish.

That metallic construction also adds a little extra heft and weight. It's a reassuring feeling, and definitely lends an air of quality to proceedings.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

2. New Talk button

When I first heard about the new Super Mic feature, I was instantly hooked. I always struggle to be heard on calls, and adding a more powerful microphone into the case of the earbuds seems like one of those solutions so simple that I can't believe no-one else has thought of it.

My testing of this feature so far has been a mixed bag, and there are still some apps which aren't prepared to support the functionality, but it shows a wealth of promise. I'll certainly be using this one a lot more as I continue my testing.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

ANC is just okay

While I've been impressed with the fit and finish on offer, one thing I haven't been sold on thus far is the ANC. Nothing promises big things there – the Ear (3) is said to utilise the Adaptive ANC taken directly from the Headphone (1).

I haven't been able to get a decent performance from it in my early testing, though. It's something I also encountered last year with the Nothing Ear, which didn't quite stack up to the Nothing Ear (2) – which precedes the Ear with no number, confusingly.

I'm hoping it's something which can be improved upon with a software update further down the line. With the higher price point this time out – the Nothing Ear (3) retails for £/€/US$179 – I think it could do with being a smidge better in that regard.