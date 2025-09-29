CMF Headphone Pro launches with modular design, enviable specs and a crazy low price

Quick Summary Nothing sub-brand, CMF, has just launched its first ever over-ear headphones. And it looks like they could offer serious value for money.

Nothing has been on something of a roll lately. We've seen a range of new product launches appearing, spanning the breadth of the brand's catalogue and offering some real innovation in the process.

Most recently, we saw the Nothing Ear (3) – the latest in its flagship earbuds line. Earlier in the year, we got its first flagship Android phone in the Nothing Phone (3), and its first over-ear headphones in the Nothing Headphone (1).

Now, it's the turn of its more cost-effective counterpart – and it's taking inspiration from that last product. The new CMF Headphone Pro is another set of over-ear cans, though these are going to tantalise the tastebuds of those with less cash to spare.

Crucially, the spec sheet doesn't appear to have taken too much of a battering to get the cost down. Sound is delivered through a pair of 40mm nickel plated drivers, which should ensure a decent degree of fidelity across the audio spectrum.

You'll also enjoy up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, spatial audio with specific modes for cinema and concert, LDAC and Hi-Res audio certifications and personal sound to uniquely model the audio for your ear canal.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CMF) (Image credit: CMF) (Image credit: CMF)

It's not just about the audio, either. The intuitive controls from the Headphone (1) have made their way here, with a roller to control volume, ANC and playback, as well as a customisable button. There's also an Energy Slider, which allows the user to switch between different levels of treble and bass on the fly.

That's a seriously cool feature. EQ is almost never a one-size-fits-all thing, and having access to a quick change on the fly should allow you to tweak without faffing with the app on your phone.

Beyond the controls, we also get interchangeable ear cushions. That allows users to really modify the appearance of their headphones, reflecting their personality and mood.

Priced at £79 / €99 / US£99 (approx. AU$160), these seem like a no brainer for any audiophile on a budget. There's a lot of great specs on offer for a price that defies belief – I can't wait to get my hands on some to see if the performance can stack up!