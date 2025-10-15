Beyerdynamic's new studio headphones seem perfect for pros on a budget

Quick Summary Beyerdynamic's DT 270 Pro headphones promise studio sound monitoring for less than £100/$100. They're light, with velour ear pads and a well padded headband for those long recording sessions.

Beyerdynamic's DT Pro headphones are a popular choice for audio professionals, podcasters and musicians thanks to their accurate sound and comfortable fit – important during those all-night studio sessions. Now there's a more affordable pair in the DT family for those who want pro quality, but at a lower price.

The DT 270 Pro over-ears look very similar to their more expensive stablemates, and like most of those headphones they sport a closed-back design.

They're slightly smaller than other DT Pros (such as the DT 770 Pro), and the cable can be placed on either side. The headphones also come with a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter so they can be used with mobile devices.

Beyerdynamic DT 270 PRO: key features and pricing

The DT 270 Pro headphones are light – just 194g – and feature a sprung-steel headband with deep padding for a comfortable fit.

The soft ear pads are made from velour and easily replaceable, which is a wise choice for long listening as velour doesn't get flaky in the way vegan leather ear pads often do.

I haven't heard these headphones yet, but Beyerdynamic promises a "studio-level" sound profile. If it's similar to the DT 770s that means you can expect very slightly reduced bass and boosted highs, which is great for analysing mixes and spotting nasties such as unwanted clicks and hiss. Frequency response is 5Hz to 24,000kHz.

There's one key difference between the DT 270 Pro pair and the 770 equivalents – where the 770s come in a choice of three impedances (250 ohms for high-output studio devices, 80 ohms for general studio use, and 32 ohms for laptops, phones and tablets), the DT 270 Pro have just one edition with an impedance of 45 ohms.

The DT 270 Pro headphones are available now from the likes of Amazon, with a recommended retail price of £89 / €99 (about $119 / AU$182).