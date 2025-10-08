Sennheiser’s flagship Hi-Res headphones will upgrade your audio and level up your laptop

Quick Summary Sennheiser's new flagship headphones support wired and wireless Hi-Res Audio and come with a USB-C dongle to upgrade phones, tablets and laptops to high-quality streaming. Priced at £399.90, they're available to preorder now.

Sennheiser has announced new flagship headphones which can deliver Hi-Res Audio both wired and wirelessly. The HDB 630 over-ears also include a dongle that upgrades your phone, tablet or laptop to stream aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless.

We've seen the dongle before – it's the Sennheiser BTD700 USB-C dongle we reported on this summer, and it's worth around £45 / €49 / $60 / AU$94 on its own.

The headphones come with familiar design features too, because they're based on the chassis of the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones. But the headphones themselves are new, and feature impressive specifications.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones: key features and pricing

The Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones feature a 42mm dynamic transducer with a digital audio engine designed for both wired and wireless listening. Frequency response is 6Hz to 40kHz over USB-C, and 6Hz to 22kHz over analogue or Bluetooth.

The USB-C connector has native support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, and in wireless mode, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive (but not lossless). Sennheiser says that only 16% of smartphone hardware can stream wireless Hi-Res Audio, but the included dongle brings that number up to 80%.

It's all commanded by the updated Smart Control Plus app, which features a handy Crossfeed feature that gently blends left and right channels to make hard-panned mixes a little less tiring.

There's a customisable parametric EQ with shareable presets, adaptive noise cancellation with transparency, and a promised 60 hours of playback with ANC enabled. Fast charging will enable another seven hours from 10 minutes of charging.

The Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones are available for preorder from today at an MSRP of £399.90. That's about €460 / $535 / AU$814. Shipping will begin on 21 October 2025.