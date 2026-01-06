Intel’s newest Panther Lake chips are official – but what does that actually mean for 2026 laptops?

After a fair few months of buildup and more than a few leaks, Intel finally announced its latest generation of processors at CES 2026 today, taking the wraps off Panther Lake.

This means those nicknames aren’t going anywhere, then, even if the more official Intel Core Ultra Series 3 nomenclature might give more clarity to normal folks about which version is newer.

The details on what’s changed with this generation are multifarious and potentially even tedious, but if it’s helpful to boil things down to just a single big benefit for new hardware (and I’d argue it definitely is helpful), it’ll be all about efficiency.

Where some generational upgrades are about boasting of huge gains in raw processing power, this time around we’re looking more at upgrades that could bring major increases to battery life in new laptops.

That’s a key development, not least because of the major strides being made by Qualcomm and its Snapdragon X chips, which have become a serious option for those wanting all-day battery life in a lightweight laptop. Thanks to Panther Lake, the race between Snapdragon and Intel should be genuinely compelling in 2026 (without even turning to AMD).

Intel’s adamant that this is a “new class of computing” built for AI from the ground up, and that’s certainly buzzword-y, but from an actual user's perspective, battery life, while less sexy than AI, is surely more consequential. The figures are great, too – a Panther Lake chip could apparently last for 19 hours of streaming via the web, or 9 hours of non-stop Microsoft Teams meetings, a famously draining app.

Given the competing launch today of the Snapdragon X2 Plus, which also leaned on battery life, it’s pretty clear that competition will remain fierce in the laptop chip market.

At Intel's launch in Las Vegas, Jim Johnson (Senior VP of Intel's client computing group) called 2026 “one of the most interesting times” he’s ever been part of Intel for, and the excitement (and rightful cynicism) around AI certainly underlines that. No surprise, then, that Panther Lake is the fastest consumer chip for AI processing that Intel's ever made.

Again, though, I think a bigger and more meaningful gain comes in the form of much-upgraded integrated graphics performance. I got to try demo units running games like Battlefield 6 and Clair Obscur at 60fps and higher, all on the new integrated Arc B390 graphics, and this all could be really consequential for portable gaming moving forward.

In a world where gaming laptops with discrete graphics cards remain generally pretty pricy, could we genuinely be entering a period in which integrated graphics will kill off their mainstream appeal? Intel also said that it'll be releasing a gaming handheld-specific version of Panther Lake this year, so the PC handheld space is sure to be a hot one once more in 2026.

All in all, there's basically no arguing with it – Intel's got a real shout at releasing some of the most consequential news at this year's CES. The number of laptops that'll pack Panther Lake chips this coming year is almost hard to count, and I know I'll be testing plenty of them in the months to come.