Audio-Technica goes ultra high-end for its new flagship headphones – here's what £3K gets you

Audio-Technica has unveiled a new flagship in its high-end ADX line, the ATH-ADX7000.

Its new contender for best headphones are striking-looking, open-backed headphones with a newly crafted driver and the promise of bass to rival that of closed-back models. However, they also boast the space and clarity that comes from open-back over-ears.

At the heart of the new headphones is Audio-Technica's High-Concentricity X (Transfer) Dynamic Transducer technology, or HXDT for short.

HXDT, AT says, uses a tight moulding process, along with precise alignment to ensure each diaphragm, baffle plate, magnet, and voice coil are perfectly concentric. That means more accurate sound with faster transients and greater accuracy.

Honeycomb aluminium construction and a magnesium die-cast frame keep the weight down to just 275g. (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica ATH-ADX7000: key features and pricing

The driver has an improved voice coil with increased impedance of 490 ohms, and it is designed to deliver better defined low frequencies, an expanded dynamic range, and "exceptional" clarity.

The ATH-ADX7000 pair use a honeycomb aluminium design in conjunction with a magnesium die-cast frame to keep the headphones very light at just 275g. There are two included earpad options – high-density velvet to help keep the outside world out, and highly comfortable Alcantara ear pads for even more luxurious listening when at home.

The headphones come with a nylon-wound balanced XLR cable and a nylon-wound unbalanced cable with a 6.35mm gold-plated plug. Both have Neutrik connectors and gold-tipped A2DC connectors. A solid storage case is available as an optional extra.

The ADX range has attracted great reviews in the past, and these improved headphones promise to be the best yet – at a price. The headphones are available globally with a recommended retail price of £3,000 / €3,499 / $4,000 (about AU$6,154).

If that's a bit beyond your budget, the more affordable ATH-ADX3000 are £859 – and Audio-Technica also offers a range of open-backs, including reference headphones for under £300.