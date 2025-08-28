These diamond encrusted Loewe headphones don't just sound expensive

Quick Summary Loewe has partnered with renowned watch fashion brand Jacob & Co for over-ear headphones that will set you back more than a sports car. The Noir Rainbow and Ice Diamond over-ears start just shy of €100K.

When T10 bespoke product designer Bear was tasked with designing a pair of headphones, he was simply told to make it the best. So he went all out on creating a pair of headphones that could not only beat all other wireless headphones, but even the wired ones.

On top of the audio engineering, Loewe also partnered with luxury watch maker, Jacob & Co to make the over-ears look the part. This resulted in two special editions – the Noir Rainbow and Ice Diamond – both of which are finished with an array of either sapphires or diamonds.

The colourful Noir Rainbow is encircled with 15.97 carats of multicoloured sapphires, while the Ice Diamond has 12.47 carats of white diamonds.

(Image credit: Loewe)

At the launch event, in a suitably grand setting in Monaco, Loewe CEO Aslan Khabliev revealed that only 10 of the headphones would be created in total, making them even rarer.

Both pairs feature active noise cancellation, AI-driven intelligence, real-time translation and voice assistant integration.

Loewe conducted a blind listening test of the headphones at the event, against six of the best alternatives on the market. It's fair to say they fared very well, giving impressive bass and separation. However, I'd need to test them independently to be sure.

Although, considering they're availability and price, that might prove to be a touch tricky.

(Image credit: Loewe)

So how much do they cost?

If you do manage to be one of the 10 lucky buyers you will need to stump up an equally exclusive amount of money. The Noir Rainbow headphones are priced at a cool €99,000 (around £85,400), while the Ice Diamond model is €119,000.

Rumours are that a more affordable (and less diamond encrusted) pair are also on their way – so maybe there will be a chance for mere mortals to check them out too.