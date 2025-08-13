Fancy Lambo number 5? These hand-made luxury speakers come in five iconic Lamborghini finishes
Two Italian icons join forces to create luxury speakers to complement your Countach
Quick Summary
Love your Lambo but wish it would fit in your living room?
These new limited edition speakers could offer just that functionality.
Speakers don't get much more exclusive than this – the Cremonese Ex3me speakers, made by Sonos Faber in collaboration with Lamborghini, will only be made in 50 numbered pairs. And with a price tag of €125,000 / $130,000 (pricing elsewhere tbc, but that's roughly £108,000 / AU$223,000), they're designed for a very specific kind of customer.
The limited-edition Il Cremonese are available in five iconic Lamborghini finishes – Giallo Countach, Arancio Egon, Blu Marinus Matte, Verde Mercurius, and Nero Nemesis Matte. And like the sports cars that inspired them, there's serious power underneath the styling.
If you're not familiar with Sonos Faber they're one of the highest of the high-end brands now part of the Bose Corporation thanks to its 2024 acquisition of the McIntosh group.
According to Bose's president of luxury audio, Jim Mollica, "With the introduction of Il Cremonese Ex3me – Automobili Lamborghini Edition, we’re bringing the craftsmanship of high-performance sound and the precision of automotive design into the home."
Cremonese Ex3me speakers: key features
Each speaker is hand-made by Sonus Faber and features a beryllium diaphragm tweeter with a resonant frequency above 35kHz, a 180mm natural fibre mid-range cone driver made from air-dried cellulose, Kapok and Kenaf, dual 180mm woofers and nanocarbon-fibre reinforced side-mounted infrawoofers in sealed reflex chambers. And there's a newly designed crossover that Sonus Faber says is "optimized for clarity, phase precision, and reduced noise floor."
The exterior features angular five-sided cabinets, sculpted contours that "echo the performance-driven aesthetic of Lamborghini super sports cars", finishing details in Corsa-Tex® and carbon fibre and the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo.
If you're a Lamborghini lover with cash to spare, you can order from today (13 August 2025) via the Sonus Faber website. And if like me you're on a much more modest budget, I've linked to the LEGO Technic Lamborghini kit below.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
