Fancy Lambo number 5? These hand-made luxury speakers come in five iconic Lamborghini finishes

Quick Summary Love your Lambo but wish it would fit in your living room? These new limited edition speakers could offer just that functionality.

Speakers don't get much more exclusive than this – the Cremonese Ex3me speakers, made by Sonos Faber in collaboration with Lamborghini, will only be made in 50 numbered pairs. And with a price tag of €125,000 / $130,000 (pricing elsewhere tbc, but that's roughly £108,000 / AU$223,000), they're designed for a very specific kind of customer.

The limited-edition Il Cremonese are available in five iconic Lamborghini finishes – Giallo Countach, Arancio Egon, Blu Marinus Matte, Verde Mercurius, and Nero Nemesis Matte. And like the sports cars that inspired them, there's serious power underneath the styling.

If you're not familiar with Sonos Faber they're one of the highest of the high-end brands now part of the Bose Corporation thanks to its 2024 acquisition of the McIntosh group.

According to Bose's president of luxury audio, Jim Mollica, "With the introduction of Il Cremonese Ex3me – Automobili Lamborghini Edition, we’re bringing the craftsmanship of high-performance sound and the precision of automotive design into the home."

(Image credit: Sonos Faber)

Cremonese Ex3me speakers: key features

Each speaker is hand-made by Sonus Faber and features a beryllium diaphragm tweeter with a resonant frequency above 35kHz, a 180mm natural fibre mid-range cone driver made from air-dried cellulose, Kapok and Kenaf, dual 180mm woofers and nanocarbon-fibre reinforced side-mounted infrawoofers in sealed reflex chambers. And there's a newly designed crossover that Sonus Faber says is "optimized for clarity, phase precision, and reduced noise floor."

The exterior features angular five-sided cabinets, sculpted contours that "echo the performance-driven aesthetic of Lamborghini super sports cars", finishing details in Corsa-Tex® and carbon fibre and the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo.

If you're a Lamborghini lover with cash to spare, you can order from today (13 August 2025) via the Sonus Faber website . And if like me you're on a much more modest budget, I've linked to the LEGO Technic Lamborghini kit below.