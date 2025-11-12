We're going to DEF CON for an audio explosion – just beware the sonic boom
The first creative collaboration by Brooklyn's finest luxury speaker firm is an absolute blast
Quick Summary
DeVore Fidelity, the Brooklyn-based maker of luxury Hi-Fi speakers, has teamed with renowned creative Set Free Richardson to create their first collaboration: the DEF CON speakers.
Priced at a mere $21,700 (about £16,530 / €18,740), they are as much art as audio products.
Fancy a Hi-Fi setup that's atomic as well as iconic? The DEF CON speaker could be just the thing.
Created by renowned creative director Set Free Richardson in association with luxury speaker firm DeVore Fidelity, it's a statement piece that promises to deliver superior sound quality too.
The Brooklyn-based audio firm specialises in high-end, hand-made speakers that you'll find in the homes of stars such as Jay-Z. And Set Free is a renowned creative who founded the Compound agency and who has worked with huge brands including Nike, EA Sports and ESPN.
Set Free also created the AND1 Mixtape phenomenon, which fused sports and music and went viral in the pre-social media age. Fans swapped VHS tapes rather than streaming links. Now their DEF CON speakers are enjoyably old-school too.
DEF CON speaker: key features and pricing
Each DEF CON speaker is constructed from two complementary woods: sustainable black rosewood on the front, and lighter wood on the sides.
They're a two-way design with twin ports on the rear. These are 10 ohm speakers with sensitivity of 96dB and a listed frequency response of 26Hz to 31kHz. They are 35.5-inches tall on their stands.
I'm not quite convinced that they'll challenge traditional speaker aesthetics, not least because they look very like the DeVore Fidelity O/96 speakers that they're based on. But they're good-looking things and the lighter wood on the sides and back has an absolutely gorgeous grain.
The O/96 speakers that the DEF CON is based on have attracted glowing reviews from the Hi-Fi press in the past, so the audio performance should be similar.
The DEF CON speakers will be available to order from the Compound website and from DeVore Fidelity's authorised distributors. The price is $21,700 (about £16,530 / €18,740 / AU$33,190).
