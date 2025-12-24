Surely this won't be what the iPhone Fold really looks like

Quick Summary Someone has created a dummy model of the folding iPhone based on leaked CAD files from Apple's production line. While there are some elements of the design that aren't related to rumours, the aspect ratio is and it's an interesting look.

We’re heard a number of rumours regarding a folding iPhone over the last year. There has been speculation from numerous sources talking about the screen sizes it could adopt, when it could be announced, and multiple mock-ups of what it could look like.

But the latest report takes that latter point one step further. Instead of just some renders based on leaked information, someone has made a dummy model based on alleged leaked CAD files from Apple’s production line.

What does the latest folding iPhone mock up tell us about the device?

The dummy model was spotted by Macworld after it was posted onto Makerworld by a user known as Subsy.

Now, before you get too excited (or concerned), it isn’t supposed to be an exact replica of what the iPhone Fold could end up being. The report on Macworld says the hinge isn’t based on any leaks so far, for example.

Instead, the idea is that this model is a “physical reference you can actually hold”. As you would expect given it is based on CAD files, it presents some of what we have already heard about the folding iPhone in rumours.

A lot has pointed towards a different aspect ratio to what current folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offer. It’s said the folding iPhone will resemble an iPad mini in terms of aspect ratio when open, hence why this dummy model appears to sport a wider design.

Interestingly, there's also been a rumour this week that Samsung is working on a folding phone like this too, but that's a story for another day.

The model posted to MakerWorld pulls in design details from the current iPhone 17 Pro models with the two tone rear, while the camera bar at the top is similar to (but not identical) to the iPhone Air.

Note that it has two cameras though, which is something many have criticised the super skinny iPhone Air for not offering.

With nothing official from Apple as yet regarding a folding phone, it’s fair to say that this dummy model is unlikely to show what the iPhone Fold could really look like when/if it launches, but it’s interesting to see the rumoured proportions in a physical design.

If you like the design and want a phone that looks similar now, your best bet is probably the Google Pixel Pro 10 Fold.