Leaked images show Samsung is ready to do battle with a new iPhone once more

Quick Summary A report has claimed Samsung is working on a wider folding phone to rival Apple's model if it launches. The report comes from ETNews, picked up by Techlusive, and suggests it will have the same display measurements and ratio as the rumoured folding iPhone.

There have been a number of reports of late surrounding a folding iPhone, with most pointing towards a 2026 or 2027 arrival. Whether or not that will actually happen is anyone’s guess but what is a given is how much competition the folding iPhone will come into.

Samsung, for one, has been making folding phones for the last six years after the original Galaxy Z Fold was revealed back in 2019. The South Korean company has been slowly refining its book-style foldable over those years, resulting in the current Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is a great example of how brilliant a folding phone can look.

What could the next Samsung folding phone offer?

If you thought the company was going to rest of its laurels as Apple enters the space it currently dominates however, think again. According to a report on ETNews, picked up by Techlusive, Samsung could be working on a new foldable dubbed the Wide Fold.

We suspect it might have a catchier name than that come launch (though you never know), but as the current name suggests, it is said to be a wider book-style phone compared to the Z Fold 7.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfi)

The report claims it will adopt a 7.6-inch internal OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, along with a 5.4-inch external display, which is the same as what is rumoured for the folding iPhone. It is thought it would feel more like a passport in shape, and therefore wider than the slimmer and taller Galaxy Z Fold 7.

According to the report, the Galaxy Wide Fold will offer a more balanced and comfortable viewing experience, opening up to more like a tablet rather than the square shape of the current Z Fold 7. It is thought this device will sit alongside Samsung’s current folding phone portfolio rather than replacing it, with rumours of a fall launch. If true, it would put it right in line with when the folding iPhone might make its debut.