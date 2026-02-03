Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra exposed – huge leak reveals images and specs ahead of launch

Quick Summary Full renders and specs have been leaked for the Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones. The new leak reveals that not much is changing in the new devices from a physical hardware point of view.

Extensive leaks have revealed the details and designs for Samsung's forthcoming phones, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The new phones are expected to launch on 25 February at Galaxy Unpacked.

Starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, alleged press renders show there isn't a huge design change here. One tweak is that the camera lenses have moved over to a raised island, but it still means that this phone will be a bit wobbly when placed on a flat surface.

Otherwise, the rear of the phone and the front of the phone remain flat, as does the frame. It has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and it will measure 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm and weigh 214g according to Android Headlines.

That means the phone is a little lighter (4g) and slimmer (0.3mm) than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Thanks to the leak we also get some other interesting details: the phone will come with Android 16 topped by One UI 8.5, while there's a 5,000mAh battery. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

For the camera there's a 200-megapixel main, with 50-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto (often referred to as the portrait lens), while the main periscope telephoto will be 50-megapixels.

It's recently been confirmed that Samsung's Privacy Display will be coming to this device.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

The regular Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus will offer the same design, according to Android Headlines, the difference being the size. That comes down to the 6.3-inch device on the S26, while the Plus will offer a larger 6.7-inch display.

Again, the design will match the S26 Ultra with three cameras in a raised island, led by a 50-megapixel main camera and supported by the 12-megapixel ultrawide, plus a 10-megapixel telephoto.

Both devices will offer the Exynos 2600 in Europe (other regions aren't specified, but it's likely to be Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in US). That might be a big talking point, as the Exynos 2600 is a new 2nm chip, while Snapdragon remains on 3nm.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 will be 7.2mm thick and weigh 137g, which is much lighter than the Galaxy S25, but the same thickness. The Galaxy S26 Plus will be 7.3mm thick and 190g, which matches the weight and thickness of the Galaxy S25 Plus.

There's a 4,300mAh battery in the Galaxy S26, while the S26 Plus will be powered by a 4,900mAh battery. That would suggest that the Galaxy S26 has a smaller battery than the previous model, which might account for the lower weight.

That's as far as the leaks go for now: with the design and hardware fairly comprehensively leaked, it's perhaps the software functions that are going to offer the real feeling of newness for these devices.