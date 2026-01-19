Samsung 'confirms' Galaxy S26 lineup and one thing's missing – as self-imposed leak reveals all

Quick Summary A leak from Samsung Colombia appears to confirm the line-up for the Galaxy S26 family of phones. It looks like the Pro and the Edge aren't going to be part of that launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones is expected towards the end of February and there's now been a leak confirming the models that be announced. While this has been a topic of discussion for some time, this is the first information that's come from Samsung itself.

In this case, the source is Samsung Colombia (via SamMobile) which shared details of various promotions that it would be running, and confirming the models as a byproduct. According to the details, the phones it would be offering were in a supporting document for a 0% deal.

(Image credit: Samsung (via SamMobile))

On that list, we see exactly what we were expecting: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Why this Samsung Galaxy S26 leak matters

There's been some debate over the exact models that Samsung would be offering after an early report suggested that Samsung would be repositioning the Galaxy S26 as the Galaxy S26 Pro, and replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy S26 Edge.

That was in July 2025, but by October 2025 it was emerging that Samsung's plans had changed and that the launch of the devices would be significantly delayed. As a reminder, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 models launched earlier with announcements in January.

This is a trend that we've seen across Android, with Google launching the new version of Android earlier and Qualcomm announcing its new Snapdragon hardware ahead of the usual window. For Samsung to buck this trend suggests something major happened.

That major thing could be the Galaxy S25 Edge. The model was teased at Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025 and then launched in May 2025 to a mixed response. Like the Apple iPhone Air, there's a feeling that these devices didn't land well with customers, who generally want more for their money, not less.

Jump to the present and the confirmation from Samsung Columbia seems to chime with the news we ran recently that reiterates the S26 Plus has been restored to the line-up, with few changes over the Galaxy S25 Plus.

SamMobile continues to suggest that the S26 Pro and S26 Edge could appear later in the year, but that seems unlikely to me: numerous reports have suggested that the S26 Edge development has ceased entirely.

But could we still see a Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro?

The Galaxy S26 could take on the "pro" name, as it's expected to have a slightly larger display, but seeing as it already carries the same core hardware as the Ultra, how much more pro can it get?

About the only thing that Samsung could do to ramp up the Galaxy S26 would be to give it the same camera as the Ultra. At that point, it wouldn't be the (fairly) compact affordable powerhouse that it is, it would be a more expensive model, leaving a hole that wouldn't filled until the Galaxy S26 FE launched later in the year.