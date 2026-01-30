Samsung Galaxy Unpacked announced – well, sorta

Quick Summary The invite for Samsung's next big launch event has appeared online. A trusted leaker has posted the invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, which reveals that it'll take place on 25 February 2026.

Although we've heard plenty of rumours about Samsung's next major Galaxy Unpacked launch event, the cat is now truly out of the bag.

Trusted leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted what is claimed to be the official invite banner for the show, which confirms when it'll take place.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

It's almost certain we'll see the Samsung Galaxy S26 series of phones launched during Unpacked, and while the date is hardly a surprise, this is the best confirmation we've had. You can expect to see the event unfold on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

The only thing we can't see in the invite is the location it is taking place – which Blass seems to have blurred out in his X post for some reason. It has been suggested numerous times that it will be hosted in San Francisco this time.

No big surprise here, right? Galaxy S26 family + Galaxy Buds4 lineup launching 25 February. pic.twitter.com/op2gdZMpp3January 29, 2026

What will Samsung launch during Unpacked 2026?

In addition to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the leaker also claims we'll see the launch of the Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro.

We heard a few rumours about them at the tail end of last year, with the Pro 4 buds having a slight redesign.

The biggest change could be found on the standard buds – they are said to be more like AirPods than ever before. That's because leaked images show them without silicone eartips and favouring a smooth earpiece design, more like Apple's in-ears.

We also wonder if we'll see something extra special teased at the end of the presentation. Samsung has given us glimpses of future products in the past – such as the Galaxy Ring a couple of years ago and its Project Moohan XR headset last February.

Maybe we'll get to see the firm's first Android XR smart glasses, which are expected to release sometime later this year. Let's hope so.