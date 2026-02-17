Dbrand does it again – Samsung Galaxy S26 cases already available, and give you something the phones may not

Quick Summary Accessory maker Dbrand is willing to rub another company up the wrong way with its latest lineup. It has made its collection of cases and skins for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series of phones available to order already – more than a week before the devices have even launched.

When it comes to mobile phone and gaming accessories, Dbrand pretty much does its own thing. It doesn't play by the same rules as most. Which is why customers love the brand, manufacturers not so much.

It has run afoul of the likes of Sony in the past, being caught up in a legal wrangling over its PlayStation 5 console covers, and it posted renders of the Nintendo Switch 2 long before it likely should have.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Now it has targeted the Samsung Galaxy S26 series of phones, which won't be unveiled until the Unpacked presentation next week (25 February). There are numerous cases already available on the Dbrand website to order.

The images give away some of the design details of the new Android phones – the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra – although we've seen plenty of other leaks in recent times to make this less impactful.

What's perhaps more important is that the cases seemingly correct something we've heard will be missing on the new range – magnets.

It was previously claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup would include MagSafe-style capabilities built into the phones themselves – the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, at least. But while it's now reported that they'll come with improved wireless charging, you will only be able to use magnetic charging if you add a supported case.

The Dbrand cases come with that capability – boasting the company's "strongest magnets ever". This is made up of 18 custom-built magnets built into the shell. That can be seen clearly on the Ghost Case specifically, which comes with an Apple-like zone to illustrate where to attach the phone.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dbrand)

It seems strange Samsung won't be including the tech in the devices themselves – especially at that's part of the specification for Qi2.2 (25W) wireless charging and can be found inside Google's Pixel 10 handsets. But at least you can add it through the cases (Samsung's will likely have its own MagSafe compatible cases too – as it did for the Galaxy S25 family).

In addition to the Ghost Case, there will be a Tank Case with "super rugged protection" and "obnoxiously strong magnets", and a Grip Case with grippy tactile buttons and a range of customisable designs.

(Image credit: Dbrand)

Dbrand is also renowned for its vinyl skins, and there are plenty of those available for the S26 Ultra too.

Whether Samsung is happy that an accessory manufacturer is already selling kit for phones that haven't launched yet is largely by the by. At least you can get ahead of the game with your orders.