Apple's M6 MacBook Pro might be worth holding on for – OLED touchscreen, Dynamic Island and much more tipped

Quick Summary While Apple is slated to drop new MacBooks soon, there could be a better option in the pipeline. That's because an iPhone feature is said to be coming to the following iteration.

While we're expecting a new suite of MacBook Pro models to hit the market imminently, there may still be value in hanging on for later models. That's because the generation after this launch is rumoured to feature a lot more new technology, which could make it a more compelling package for those seeking something different.

According to the latest reports from Bloomberg, that could include a divisive piece of tech taken straight from the iPhone. Yes, it seems that the Dynamic Island will make an appearance on the next generation of MacBooks.

That would allow for more of the screen's real estate to be utilised, using just a simple, hole-punch cutout for the camera. With that being said, I can't see that there is too much use for that specific area of the screen.

Still, it's not the only rumoured upgrades for that generation of Apple's computers. For a long time now, we've also heard that it would be the first in the range to sport a touch screen display – a feature famously criticised by brand legend, Steve Jobs.

That's also said to come on an OLED display, which would mark another step up for the model. And if that wasn't enough, the range is also expected to enjoy a new design.

(Image credit: Apple)

That's said to be fairly similar to the current model, but with a slimmed down chassis. Notably, there's said to be no change to the size of the keyboard or the trackpad, so things can't be too different.

Those are also slated to arrive with the as-yet-unannounced M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. That would make sense, as the next generation of the M5 Pro and Max chips we're expecting in the coming weeks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all that in mind, if you're hoping to give your MacBook a significant overhaul in the next year or so, there may be good reason to stay patient.