iPhone Fold could have a "nearly invisible" crease – a major step in being a Samsung beater

Quick Summary New leaks suggest that the iPhone Fold could feature a display that, when folded out, is almost crease-free. This achievement of a seamless fold out screen could be the quality that helps push foldable phones even further into the mainstream.

Apple has been working on an iPhone Fold for a while now, if rumours and leaks are proven accurate. Now in the latest report, it looks as if Apple could not only be revealing a foldable iPhone later this year, but potentially the best quality foldable screen we've seen to date.

The brand typically waits to perfect new tech before launching it, letting Android devices work out the kinks with early adopters first. And so it seems with its first foldable.

Folding screen tech is already well advanced, with multiple generations of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones ever improving the format. The ultimate goal is to have a screen that folds out and leaves no visible fold line, but while we're close to that now (with Oppo thought to be revealing something during next week's MWC), it might be Apple that brings it into the mainsteam.

What will the iPhone Fold feature?

Leaks and rumours so far suggest we can expect the iPhone Fold to arrive this coming autumn with a screen that can change between a smaller 5.3-inch form and an expanded 7.8-inch mode.

The device should measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and roughly 9mm to 9.5mm when folded.

The latest Fixed Focus Digital leak on Weibo suggests the fold will be a mere 0.15mm and a crease angle under 2.5 degrees. All that should mean a screen that's as close to seamless looking as they come.

Under the surface is expected to be an A20 processor, or newer, with 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera could be a double 48MP dual-lens setup while the front facing offering is likely to have 18MP folded and 18MP unfolded dual lenses.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much will the iPhone Fold cost?

The price of a totally new category of iPhone is expected to be high. Apple has introduced new models in the past and the price has been top-end, to get access to these premium new features.

So expect an iPhone Fold to set a new bar for pricing with around a $2,000/£1,485 starting point.