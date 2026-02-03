I've used foldable phones for years – the iPhone Fold must do one thing to stand a chance

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you'll know that Apple is widely pegged to finally enter the foldable phone game this year. The iPhone Fold has been talked about for the better part of a decade at this point, as other manufacturers have plowed ahead with releases in the space.

That includes popular picks like the Honor Magic V5, which has consistently been a top pick over its last few iterations. It also includes devices from other major brands like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Now, with Apple set to enter the fray, I think it must dare to be different if it wants to make a mark. While other launches can succeed simply on the merit of being an iPhone – even the most meagre of upgrades will be purchased en masse by the brands legions of followers who simply buy the Apple logo because it's all they know – I don't think this one will.

After all, I can't see too many tech averse iPhone users opting to engage with foldable phone technology for the first time, just because. Reports suggest that it could launch with an eye-watering £2,000+ price tag (approx. €2,300 / US$2,750 / AU$3,900) which will only serve to keep more Average Joe's from taking the plunge.

Instead, I think Apple must lean into the ecosystem it has built – particularly with the Apple Pencil. That's the stylus offered for use with its range of iPad models, and is something which could dramatically elevate the appeal of the iPhone Fold.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

It will be especially pertinent if, as seems to be the case, the brand is intent on making a big fuss of the crease-free inner display, as the pencil could demonstrate just how lovely that is to use. And while I've made my feelings clear on that particular issue numerous times – any display crease on a book-style foldable phone doesn't impede use – it doesn't change the fact that, if Apple wants to sell it, that's how to do so.

Of course, the device will also have to keep pace more generally, though that's pretty much a given for any handset looking to make a mark in the modern age. One thing is for certain – the eyes of the entire tech world will be firmly focused on what Apple has to offer later this year.

