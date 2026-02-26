Your iPhone could soon demand age verification – and lock you out of important apps if you don't comply

Quick summary Age verification could come to the iPhone, with additional settings in the iOS 26.4 beta. The move could be in response to the UK's Online Safety Act to ensure users are 18+ before using particular apps.

The Apple iPhone could soon ask UK users for age verification to access some apps and services. The new function has been revealed via the iOS 26.4 developer beta, appearing as a response to the country's Online Safety Act.

The Online Safety Act is designed to protect children and adults from specific online content, with a new set of laws that governs things like access to online pornography, while granting powers to act against those who don't comply. The relevant part of the Act – age verification – came into effect on 25 July 2025.

According to Apple Insider, the new age verification feature is part of the iOS 26.4 beta and is only currently designed for those in the UK. It's easy to see how it could also be used in a country like Australia though, following the social media ban for under 16s.

How with Apple's iPhone mandatory age verification work?

After installing the new update, you'll be prompted to verify that you're over the age of 18, which Apple can do via your payment method. There's the option to "confirm later" suggesting it can be postponed, but there's no indication of when you'd be reminded.

This age verification can then adapt the restrictions on the phone, allowing access to apps that contain 18+ material. It's suggested that the API could be extended to websites and other services, meaning that, thanks to Apple's age verification, iPhone users might be able to access 18+ content more seamlessly.

Currently, Apple's inclusion of this age verification is not part of the Online Safety Act's requirements and it looks like Apple is moving to add this protection ahead of the game, ready to tailor it to any requirements in the future.

The UK isn't the only region that uses age verification. It's previously been suggested that the US government is looking at age verification too, while individual states are also calling for it.

It's worth considering that Apple has faced legal action in relation to content on its platform before, and it's easy to see how there could be a legal move against tech platforms that provide access in breach of various regulations.

The age verification is likely to be enabled once iOS 26.4 rolls out in the UK.