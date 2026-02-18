Apple's "Special Experience" launch might not be streamed live – and you might see some devices beforehand

Quick Summary Apple's impending experience day may not include a live stream. That's a new theory posited by Apple blogger, John Gruber.

Recently, Apple announced that it was set to hold an experience day in three cities around the world. There's no word on exactly what was to launch there, but given the flurry of rumours in recent weeks and months, we could offer a few educated guesses.

The successor to the iPhone 16e should be here soon, for example, as well as a band of new MacBook Pro models. Now, a new report suggests that the event could be the culmination of a few days of press releases, with no actual livestreamed keynote.

It was suggested by John Gruber, in a post on Daring Fireball yesterday. Gruber is a prominent voice in the world of Apple, and posits this suggestion based on experience with how Apple usually does business.

In the post, he says, "What strikes me is that March 4 — the “experience” day — is a Wednesday. So my spitball guess is that they announce all these products via Newsroom press releases, day-by-day.

"Then the “experience” will be a hands-on thing with in-person demos. Spread the announcements out across a few days, but then have in-person events for members of the media to get a hands-on experience with all of them, station-by-station, without needing to produce an Apple Event keynote film."

If Gruber's theory proves true, I think I can see why. Recently, brand CEO, Tim Cook, spoke about the upcoming 50th anniversary of Apple, and confirmed that – while he couldn't share details – there would be some kind of celebration.

Now, I would have put money on that being something more low-key, and the brand flooding its usual resources into new product releases. But perhaps I've got that wrong. Instead, the brand could offer a handful of new products, and then put on a major production to celebrate its birthday.

Whatever happens, it seems likely to be an exciting few months for the Cupertino-based brand.