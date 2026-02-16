Apple experience event confirmed for next month in three major cities

Quick Summary Apple is holding experience events in New York, Shanghai and London on 4 March. It is expected to feature new products such as a MacBook, iPhone or iPad.

Apple could be about to make a serious statement for 2026. While a few new products have been expected to launch in the coming weeks, things have just gone up a notch. Apple has sent invitations for special Apple experience events in New York, Shanghai and London.

There is currently no further info on what that experience involves, but according to Macrumors, it could be more hands-on than the typical Apple 'special event' from Apple Park in Cupertino.

There's often a clue in Apple's invites as to what the event is for, and this time the Apple logo is made up of yellow, green and blue discs. Does this tie back in some way to the expected MacBook Pro models, iPad or the budget iPhone 17e? Or even to a long-awaited Apple TV or HomePod?

We won't know for sure until the actual event, though there's every chance it could be one or a few of these – or maybe something different entirely. The good news is, there is only just over two weeks to go until we find out.

The event is scheduled for 4 March 2026, starting from 9am Eastern Time, or 2pm GMT. We will bring you more details as soon as we have it.

