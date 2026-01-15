Quick Summary Is Apple releasing a new MacBook Pro this month? Rumours suggest it just might be...

Last year, Apple unveiled a MacBook Pro model packing an M5 chip under the hood. It was a significant moment, as the first model to employ that processor and enjoy the performance benefits it came with.

That was only the 14-inch model, though, leaving many wondering when the larger 16-inch versions might follow suit. Now, it seems we may know the answer – and it's sooner than you might think.

That's according to MacWorld, which suggests that another Apple announcement – the Apple Creator Suite – might hint at the launch date. The report says that, as the laptop and the app package effectively target the same demographic, the January 28th launch date of the latter could also see the arrival of the former.

That's not entirely unfeasible, either. Previous rumours have suggested that the model would arrive early in 2026, and that certainly tallies up with that notion. The report even goes on to say that the aforementioned date lands on a Wednesday, which is one of the days Apple favours when it comes to product launches.

(Image credit: Future)

Is a new MacBook Pro coming this month?

The report does note that this theory is purely speculative, though it's certainly not too much of a stretch. The Creator Suite is arguably the biggest alteration to Apple's MacBook software in years, and it would certainly make sense to launch a landmark new device alongside it.

I can't, however, shake the feeling that Apple would wish to distance the two, effectively giving it a second bite of the cherry. If the brand waited as little as a week between the two launches, each would get it's own space.

If I were in their shoes, I'd feel more confident in the latter system, which would ensure neither of the two releases buried the other. But time will tell.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors