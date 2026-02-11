Apple will host celebrations for its 50th birthday soon – this is what I'm hoping to see

Quick Summary Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has confirmed that the brand will mark its 50th birthday with some celebrations. With that event just a few weeks away, this is what I'm anticipating.

It is often said that Apple is a company which like to look forward, not backwards. But even a brand of that magnitude can't shy away from a major birthday – and that's exactly what is coming up this year.

The brand was originally founded on April 1, 1976, meaning its 50th birthday is just a few short weeks away. And while the brand might have dismissed such a frivolity at other times, it seems this occasion is one its looking to mark.

The brand has changed substantially from how it looked back then. In fact, in 1976, its only offering was the Apple I – a personal computer which didn't even come with a case, leading to a handful of quirky DIY solutions. It's a far cry from the gorgeous design-led approach of modern MacBooks.

Speaking in an all-hands meeting – and shared by notable Apple insider, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg – brand CEO Tim Cook, said, "50 years. It’s an extraordinary accomplishment. We’ve been going back through old archives, old photographs. We’ve been going back through the products, the services, the people, and I am struck by how much Apple has changed things, how much Apple has changed the world, how much Apple has given to the world. Are we going to celebrate it? You better believe it. We’re not ready to say exactly how yet, so stay tuned."

(Image credit: Future)

What will Apple do to celebrate its 50th birthday?

Realistically, I'm not anticipating any new products to celebrate this milestone. While it would be nice to have something big to commemorate it, I just don't see a limited edition iPhone or MacBook Pro model fitting into how Apple does things.

Instead, I'd bet big on a slew of accessories. Those, I'd wager, will be more centred around the 50th birthday than the Apple I, specifically. Expect Apple Watch bands, phone cases and that sort of thing, all with a natty colourway and birthday cake design.

What I'd love to see is some kind of MacBook case depicting the now iconic Apple 1 motherboard, though I'd wager that it's probably a little niche for the modern Apple crowd.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there's also the possibility that I've missed the mark altogether. With just a few weeks until the event, we'll know soon enough.