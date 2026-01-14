New iPhone upgrade is bringing a substantial change to messaging

Quick Summary A report has suggested that end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging could arrive with iOS 26.3. A code string has appeared in the public beta 2 of the software, suggesting the previously promised feature is in the works.

When Apple launched the iOS 26 software update in September last year, it brought a number of new features to old and new iPhones. The Liquid Glass design was probably the biggest change to the interface since iOS 7, while new tricks like being able to change the snooze duration of alarms and use AirPods as a camera remote were introduced.

Since the initial launch of iOS 26, we have then had iOS 26.1 in November which brought a couple of extra features, as well as iOS 26.2 in December, which, yes you guessed it, also added a couple of new features. Now all eyes are on iOS 26.3 with the public beta 2 having now been released following the public beta 1 back in December.

What is coming with iOS 26.3?

The iOS 26.3 public beta 2 was made available just one day after the developer beta and it is said to be an identical software build to what developers get. According to a report on 9to5Mac, the hottest feature expected to come with the new software is RCS messaging in the messages app.

The report cites Tiino-X83 who posted on X that the beta 2 has references to carriers supporting end-to-end encryption for RCS. It’s said that there is a code string with “SupportsE2EE” added, which the report suggests lays the foundations for full RCS end-to-end encryption support with iOS 26.3 when the final build is released.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple has previously said this is something that would be coming but it has not confirmed when so it is not yet known if iOS 26.3 will bring the support. The code string is at least promising that it is being worked on, though.

Other features expected to arrive with iOS 26.3 based on the first public beta include easier transfer of photos and files between iPhone and Android devices, as well as updates to the wallpaper gallery and iPhone notification forwarding to third party smartwatches for those in the EU.

