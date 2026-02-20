Apple TV updated with important Sonos fix – users claim new sound setting works well

Quick Summary Apple has included a feature in the tvOS 26.4 beta to address issues affecting some Sonos users. Continuous Audio Connection reportedly resolves sound problems for those using Sonos speakers with AV receivers.

We’ve already heard about a couple of features coming to iPhone with iOS 26.4 when released, based on the latest beta software. And there are seemingly improvements coming to Apple's next tvOS software, too.

According to 9to5Mac, there’s a new audio feature in the latest beta of Apple's TV operating system that appears to resolve long-standing sound problems experienced by Sonos users. In particular, those running Sonos speakers alongside AV receivers.

What does Continuous Audio Connection do?

The feature, called “Continuous Audio Connection,” is due to arrive with tvOS 26.4 and works by maintaining a Dolby MAT connection to ensure uninterrupted playback as audio formats shift.

Apple has noted that legacy receivers may display a Dolby Atmos indicator when the function is active, though the source audio is said to remain untouched.

The update seems designed to tackle a frustrating problem that has plagued a subset of Apple TV owners for some time. Viewers using Sonos hardware connected through AV receivers reported unexpected crackling sounds and unusually quiet output, particularly when watching content with 5.1 surround sound.

Word spread quickly on the Sonos community forum on Reddit, where multiple users reported that enabling the new option resolved their issues immediately. One user said: "I can confirm that this function fixed my issues with 5.1 multichannel PCM content being way quieter than Atmos content."

Another added: "My 5.1 content sounds just as great as Atmos now."

A third user highlighted just how significant the improvement is compared to previous workarounds: "The previous solution was to disable eARC and let the TV recode to Dolby Digital Plus, or force Dolby Digital in Apple TV. But this is no longer needed!"

Not everyone is celebrating, though. A separate discussion thread has surfaced with users claiming that enabling the setting creates fresh complications when streaming standard stereo audio.

Since tvOS 26.4 is still in beta testing for developers primarily, Apple will likely continue to refine the feature before the final build is released. Fingers crossed!