Clearaudio's Celebrity Edition is arguably the best-looking turntable ever made

Quick Summary Clearaudio has just made one of the best looking turntables ever. Designed with jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola, this will certainly stand out in your hi-fi setup.

If you're a fan of good jazz on vinyl, the newest turntable from Clearaudio will be right up your street. Designed in collaboration with legendary American jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola, this player is instantly recognisable and distinctive in its design.

Made to look like an archtop jazz guitar, this Celebrity Edition turntable is certain to turn a few heads. The main body of the device is crafted from high-density wood fiber, allowing the grain to appear just as it would on the top of a guitar.

There's also a good deal of technology inside the device, ensuring this isn't just a retro-leaning piece. The platter is driven by the brand's tacho Speed Control system, which monitors speed in real-time to make adjustments in relation to belt tension and temperature changes.

Vibration and interference is also controlled thanks to the Innovative Motor Suspension technology. That's taken straight from the Clearaudio Reference Jubilee, and prevents vibrations from transferring to the chassis.

Where you'd expect to find the volume control on the guitar, you'll instead find a multi-function switch which controls the turntable. Pressing it in starts the device, while rotating can change between 33 and 45 RPM.

There's also a calibration mode which can be entered. In that mode, the knob is used to make fine adjustments to the speed of the platter.

Playback comes courtesy of a special version of the Profiler tonearm, with a specially developed MM cartridge. That also bears the name of the celebrity, like an artist's signature.

This marks the dawn of the celebrity series for Clearaudio, with more expected in the future. The package is limited to just 1,000 pieces, and comes with a specially released and numbered album from Al Di Meola, and a guitar pick.

Priced at €3,950 (approx. £3,450 / US$4,660 / AU$6,550) and available in either black or a wood finish, this is the perfect pick for a collector or fan to showcase their enthusiasm.