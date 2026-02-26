Clearaudio's Celebrity Edition is arguably the best-looking turntable ever made

Legendary jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola, has made his mark on this design

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in News
Clearaudio Celebrity Edition Al Di Meola
(Image credit: Clearaudio)
Quick Summary

Clearaudio has just made one of the best looking turntables ever.

Designed with jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola, this will certainly stand out in your hi-fi setup.

If you're a fan of good jazz on vinyl, the newest turntable from Clearaudio will be right up your street. Designed in collaboration with legendary American jazz guitarist, Al Di Meola, this player is instantly recognisable and distinctive in its design.

Image 1 of 2
Clearaudio Celebrity Edition Al Di Meola
(Image credit: Clearaudio)

There's also a good deal of technology inside the device, ensuring this isn't just a retro-leaning piece. The platter is driven by the brand's tacho Speed Control system, which monitors speed in real-time to make adjustments in relation to belt tension and temperature changes.

Vibration and interference is also controlled thanks to the Innovative Motor Suspension technology. That's taken straight from the Clearaudio Reference Jubilee, and prevents vibrations from transferring to the chassis.

Where you'd expect to find the volume control on the guitar, you'll instead find a multi-function switch which controls the turntable. Pressing it in starts the device, while rotating can change between 33 and 45 RPM.

Image 1 of 3
Clearaudio Celebrity Edition Al Di Meola
(Image credit: Clearaudio)

There's also a calibration mode which can be entered. In that mode, the knob is used to make fine adjustments to the speed of the platter.

Playback comes courtesy of a special version of the Profiler tonearm, with a specially developed MM cartridge. That also bears the name of the celebrity, like an artist's signature.

This marks the dawn of the celebrity series for Clearaudio, with more expected in the future. The package is limited to just 1,000 pieces, and comes with a specially released and numbered album from Al Di Meola, and a guitar pick.

Priced at €3,950 (approx. £3,450 / US$4,660 / AU$6,550) and available in either black or a wood finish, this is the perfect pick for a collector or fan to showcase their enthusiasm.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.