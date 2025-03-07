Give your turntable the ultimate upgrade with diamonds and gold
This five-star luxury audio upgrade comes with a five-figure price tag
Quick Summary
Clearaudio's Diamond Jubilee MC is the most advanced and premium cartridge in the firm's 45-year history.
The stylus uses a precision-cut diamond and 24-carat gold. It can be yours for £22,000.
If you're looking for the ultimate audio upgrade for your turntable and you're prepared to spend a five-figure sum for it, Clearaudio would like to show you the Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge.
Featuring 24-carat gold, a precision-cut micro-HD diamond, and crafted from one of the world’s hardest substances, it'll set you back £22,000 / $29,000 / about AU$44,760.
"We wouldn't suggest you attach the Diamond Jubilee MC to the arm of any old deck," Clearaudio says with wry understatement. However, if you've got one of the best turntables of suitable quality, this could well be a game-changing upgrade.
Clearaudio Diamond Jubilee MC: key features and availability
There will be just 45 Diamond Jubilee MC cartridges made – a nod to Clearaudio's celebrations of its recent 45th anniversary. So, what do the lucky buyers get?
The Diamond Jubilee MC is an evolution of the Clearaudio Goldfinger Statement 2.1, which caused something of a stir when it launched in 2023.
The new model features the same high-frequency shielding as that cartridge, plus the same ultra-thin 24-carat gold wiring in its coils. There's a newly-optimised magnet arrangement featuring high-strength neodymium magnets, and the redesigned, freshly-angled cantilever promises significantly improved tracking accuracy.
Previous Jubilee cartridges were made with bulletproof wood, but this cartridge is made from zirconium oxide. That's a material famed for its hardness and stability, and it's been manufactured to a tolerance of up to 0.001mm. The stylus features a precision-cut micro-HD diamond for precise groove tracking and exceptional sonic detail.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Clearaudio says this is the most advanced design in its 45-year history, and that it delivers channel separation of over 35dB with a very low channel balance of less than 0.15dB.
Your investment should last a long time too, the zirconium oxide used in its construction is highly resistant to corrosion, temperature fluctuations and other stressors. And it looks pretty good to boot.
The Clearaudio Diamond Jubilee MC will be available worldwide through select high-end audio retailers. You can find out more on the Clearaudio website.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
