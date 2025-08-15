KEF’s five-star speakers now come in five classy colours

Quick Summary KEF have added two new stock colours to their award-winning LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II speakers. That brings the total to five plus special editions.

KEF's LS50 Wireless II speakers are among the best powered bookshelf speakers you can buy, and their siblings, the wired LS50 Meta speakers, have also garnered lots of five star reviews. And now KEF have expanded the range of colours for both models with two new options – Moss Green and Sand Shell.

That brings the number of standard colours to five, with the new options joining Carbon Black, Titanium Grey and Mineral White. KEF also does special edition colours for limited periods; at the moment the special option for the LS50 Wireless II is a rather fetching Crimson Red and the LS50 Meta are available in Royal Blue.

(Image credit: KEF)

What's new with the KEF LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II

Colours aside? Nothing, and that's no bad thing. These are superb speakers, and our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? described the LS50 Wireless II as "among the most thrilling speaker systems we’ve heard".

Both versions of the speaker feature KEF's 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, which embeds a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter in the main 13cm midrange/bass driver, and they have the LS50's curved baffle to deliver optimal sound dispersion. They also have KEF's MAT (Metamaterial Absorption Technology) to effectively eliminate internal distortion.

The big difference between the two speakers is that the Wireless II have integrated amplification and wireless connectivity with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and more as well as wired inputs for other external sound sources including an HDMI for your TV or console. If you connect the two speakers to each other wirelessly the sound quality is 24bit/96kHz; if you use the supplied cable that increases to 24bit/192kHz.

Whichever colour you prefer, the LS50 Meta have an RRP of £1,299 / $1,599 (about €1,500 / AU$2,700) per pair and the LS50 Wireless II are £2,199 / $2,999 (about €2,550 / AU$4,575)