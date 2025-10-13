KEF’s beautiful Blade speakers just got even more gorgeous

Quick Summary KEF has introduced three gloss metallic finishes to its flagship Blade Meta speakers – Grigio (silver), Garnet (wine red), and Sapphire (deep blue). Starting at £23,500 / $27,999 per pair, these new editions are available to order now.

KEF has added three new colours to its flagship Blade Meta speakers.

As before, they're astonishing-looking things, with an appearance that's more sculptural than functional – but of course, they're designed to deliver exceptional audio.

The new colour options are Grigio, Garnet and Sapphire, and all three are gloss metallic.

Grigio is a mid-silver, Garnet is a wine red, and Sapphire is a deep blue. And all three are available for both the Blade Meta One and Blade Meta Two models in North America, with UK and other availability to be revealed soon.

In addition to these new shades, KEF is keeping the piano black / copper, piano black / grey, racing red / grey, and arctic white / champagne from the existing line-up.

Other colours – frosted blue / bronze, charcoal grey / red, and charcoal grey / bronze will be discontinued, although UK buyers can still currently grab them from the KEF website.

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF Blade Meta: what isn't new

The colours may be new but the speakers themselves are unchanged, with both models featuring KEF's 12-generation Uni-Q driver array with Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT). That was introduced to the Blade Meta range in 2022 and brought a fully redesigned crossover with lower distortion components.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Blade One Meta is the flagship, with the Uni-Q driver array and four 225mm (9-inch) force-cancelling bass drivers.

The Blade Two Meta is slightly smaller, its drivers coming in at 165mm (6.5 inches), but they're still going to be the focal point of any room they're placed in. The force-cancelling drivers are arranged sideways in horizontally opposed pairs, a configuration that cancels out cabinet vibration to deliver a more pure sound.

The Blade Two Meta are £23,500 / $27,999 (about €26,990 / AU$48,075) per pair, and the Blade One Meta are £31,500 / $34,999 (about €36,180 / AU$64,440).