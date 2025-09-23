KEF's elite portable speaker gets an enormous audio upgrade

Quick Summary The iconic KEF Muo speaker returns with a racetrack driver, powerful bass, Bluetooth with aptX Adaptive, and Auracast support. It's $249.99 in the US, with regional pricing yet to be confirmed.

KEF's Muo speaker was introduced in 2016 to deliver class-leading portable audio, and it's attracted tons of rave reviews. Now there's a new model with a promise of even better audio and room-shaking bass.

The 2025 KEF Muo retains the stylish design from the pen of Ross Lovegrove, who also created the firm's iconic Muon speakers. But while it looks very much like the original, this new version promises to sound even better thanks to the combination of a large racetrack driver and smart strengthening of the driver's surround.

KEF says that enables the Muo to deliver booming bass with low distortion and power consumption.

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF Muo 2025: key features and pricing

KEF has also brought across some of the technology from its KC62 and KC92 subwoofers to the portable speaker.

The subs' P-Flex system, used here in the bass driver's surround, resists the deformation that can be caused by high internal air pressure in smaller speaker enclosures. That resistance significantly reduces distortion, enabling a clean and loud low end.

High frequency clarity should be improved too, thanks to a new 19mm dome tweeter. It gets 10W of Class D amplification with a further 30W of amplification reserved for the racetrack driver. Frequency response is 43Hz to 20kHz.

The new Muo features the latest version of KEF's Music Integrity Engine, too. That's a suite of digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms that you'll also find in the firm's Hi-Fi speakers, and its job is to analyse and adapt the audio to deliver deep bass without losing precision and clarity.

Bluetooth is 5.4 with aptX Adaptive and battery life is a promised 24 hours. You can pair two Muos for true stereo, and they can be linked to multiple other Muos over Auracast.

The Muo can be used with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, and has USB-C for connecting to a laptop. There's also a built-in microphone with noise cancellation for clear voice calls.

There are seven finishes – silver dusk, amber haze, orange moon, blue aura, moss green, cocoa brown and midnight black – with matching, removable carry straps. The speaker is rated IP67 for dust and water protection.

The US price is $249.99 and we're awaiting confirmation of pricing for other countries; that US price is equivalent to roughly £185 / €213 / AU$375 before tax.