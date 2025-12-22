New Ball watch offers its take on the integrated bracelet steel sports watch

Quick Summary The Ball Watch Company has unveiled a new model with a modern appearance. That follows the trend set by models like the Tissot PRX and the IWC Ingenieur.

If you're a watch lover, you'd need to have buried your head in the sand for the last few years to have missed the resurgence of the integrated bracelet steel sports watch. The style, which was pioneered in the 70s by watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus, has been hot property in the last five years or so.

For many, that popularity stems from the Tissot PRX. That was one of the first to really break out of horological circles, bringing the design to the masses at a price point which was hard to beat.

Since then, just about everyone has taken a stab at it. Popular picks include the Christopher Ward The Twelve and the Citizen Tsuyosa, others like the IWC Ingenieur re-emerging successfully.

(Image credit: Ball)

Now, Ball has unveiled the Roadmaster Perseverer, which is its take on the form. For those who aren't familiar, the Ball Watch Company has come to fame in recent years for its intriguing luminous hour markers.

Those are present and correct, here – miniature tubes of luminous H3 gas which glow under any kind of low-to-no light without the need for charging. Those sit atop dials of navy, black or light blue, which feature a horizontal tapestry pattern for added visual appeal.

Case and bracelets are crafted from 904L stainless steel, which is generally regarded as a more premium offering. It's the grade of steel used by brands like Rolex, for example.

(Image credit: Ball)

Inside, you'll find a Ball calibre RR1103. Despite what you might think, though, that's not technically an in-house movement – instead, it's a calibre based on either the Sellita SW200-1 or the ETA 2824-2, according to Calibre Corner.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, there's nothing wrong with that, with either of those two movements offering staunch reliability and accuracy, which is perfect for everyday wear. You'll also get 38 hours of power reserve, which is respectable enough.

Priced at £1,670 (approx. €1,900 / US$2,250 / AU$3,375), this model certainly isn't cheap, but if you're a fan of the brand and want something modern, this is the one.