New Christopher Ward Bel Canto is a vision of the future

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)
Christopher Ward has just unveiled a new version of its Bel Canto.

This one is all about the lume, with a Globolight dial surround and hand tips.

Every once in a while, the watch industry sees something truly revolutionary. Usually, these pieces exist in the upper echelons of pricing and exclusivity, meaning the majority of us simply have to look on in awe.

Now, the brand is back with another variation on that form. The new Christopher Ward C1 Bel Canto Lumière acts like a hybrid of the Bel Canto and the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière, complete with big blocks of Globolight surrounding the dial.

Globolight – for anyone unfamiliar with the technology – is a blend of ceramic and Super-LumiNova, which creates a luminous block, rather than a painted section. The technology is produced by a family-run business, just moments away from the Swiss home of Christopher Ward in Biel.

Christopher Ward C1 Bel Canto Lumière
(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Here, the material is formed into a circular shape, which surrounds a smoked sapphire time-telling dial at the 12 o'clock position. You'll also find Globolight tips on the hands, which makes it easier than ever to read the time, even in dark environments.

Sitting beneath that is an all-new platine, which is printed with layers of Super-LumiNova, arranged into a sunray pattern around the time-telling dial. That's mostly blue, but morphs into green under the dial, to match the hue of the Globolight. All of them look blue under regular daylight, though – magic!

As if that wasn't enough brightness for one watch, there's also a new white Aquaflex Lume rubber strap, which fuses Super-LumiNova into the outer edges of the watch strap. The result looks like you've strapped a time-telling, luminous jellyfish to your wrist, though both Bader and Consort bracelets are an alternative for anyone seeking something a little more understated.

Pricing is as follows:

GBP

EUR

USD

AUD (approx.)

Bel Canto Lumière on Aquaflex Lume

£3,495

€4,615

$4,910

$7,000

Bel Canto Lumière on Bader bracelet

£3,745

€4,885

$5,205

$7,500

Bel Canto Lumière on Consort bracelet

£3,815

€4,965

$5,290

$7,650

