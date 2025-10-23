New Christopher Ward GMT looks sleek with a military-inspired design

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has just announced the latest addition to its catalogue. That's a hybrid of its Sealander GMT and a Lumière, and it looks killer.

Leading British watch brand, Christopher Ward, has just unveiled a stunning new addition to its Sealander GMT collection. The Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Extreme GMT is a military-inspired take on the classic GMT form.

The first thing you'll notice as you gaze at the dial is the inclusion of some remarkably chunky lume plots. Those are the same Globolight indices, logo and hands which we saw on the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumière a little over a year ago.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

For those who aren't familiar with the technology, Globolight is a fusion of ceramic and luminous material, which creates a 3D piece of lume rather than a flat, painted surface like we see on other watches. It's created by Xenoprint – a small, family run business which sits just 650m from Christopher Ward's Swiss HQ.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

That sits atop either a green or black dial. Hands and indices are either the colour of Globolight or black, except for the GMT hand and the tip of the seconds hand, which pop with an accent of orange against either dial.

Powering things here is the same Sellita SW330-2 movement we find in other members of the Sealander GMT collection. That's a reliable workhorse, offering a cool 56 hours of power reserve, a 4Hz beat rate and an accuracy of +/- 20 seconds per day. Here, the movement is also housed within a rubber holder, for added shock protection.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

All of that sits within a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel. That makes it the largest Sealander GMT yet, with other models topping out at 39mm. The case and matching stainless steel bracelet are both fully brushed, offering a tactical advantage thanks to its anti-reflective nature.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Other key features include 150m of water resistance – not quite dive watch territory, but more than capable of keeping up with adventurous activities – and a relatively slim case height of 11.65mm. The models are available on either a steel bracelet or a new Cordura V-strap.

The latter is slightly cheaper, coming in at £1,295 / €1,695 / US$1,785 (approx. AU$2,664), while the bracelet option will set you back £1,450 / €1,895 / US$1,995 (approx. AU$2,984). That's a shade more costly than other Sealanders, but a good chunk less costly than the Lumière, for reference.