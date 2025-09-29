5 unmissably good early Amazon watch deals – including Citizen, Seiko, G-Shock and more!

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days right around the corner, many will be looking to score a few early bargains to get ahead of the Black Friday game. The event is effectively just Amazon Prime Day in October, meaning users have the chance to score crazy deals on a wide range of products.

Normally, Amazon's selection of watches leaves a little to be desired. While we often find one or two good deals, they tend to be littered among a range of less desirable pieces which aren't really worth your time or money.

That's not the case here, though. While scouring the early deals on offer, I found five killer deals which must not be missed. Act fast though – four of the five are on lightning deals, meaning when they're gone, they're gone!

The Citizen Zenshin is one of the most on-trend watches out there right now. By marrying an integrated bracelet with a neat dial that enjoys a pop of colour, the brand has hit upon a real winning formula.

This one is crafted from titanium for added lightness, while enjoying a decent price cut to boot.

Seiko make some of the best watches across a range of different price points, and this is no different. A slick design brings the chronograph complication to a low price point, without busting the bank.

The Citizen Tsuyosa is one of the most iconic watches of the modern age, and it's not hard to see why. The spec sheet offers a lot to love, with an integrated bracelet and a simple, effective design.

At the retail price its a bargain, but with this much slashed from it? It's a no-brainer – and I'm expecting these to sell out quickly.

Victorinox might be a name you'd associate with utility tools, but its watches are well worth your attention too. It's an unmistakably Swiss brand, with a unique yet familiar design and a nod to its knives on the rear.

I've long said that every collection needs a G-Shock, and what better way to get one than with a decent discount. This vibrant orange model is unapologetically bold, and offers all of the classic G-Shock features you know and love.