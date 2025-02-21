New Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm is a perfect size for smaller wrists

Quick Summary Citizen has just announced a new 37mm variant of the Tsuyosa. That's a smaller case size, which should make it perfect for daintier wrists.

Fans of the best watches on the market will know that things always go in cycles. Fashions and tastes can change at the drop of a hat, and with it come a wealth of new models.

One of the most prolific trends in recent years has been the push for integrated bracelet steel sports watches. Spearheaded by high-end pieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Phillipe Nautilus, these models have even permeated into more affordable categories of the market.

That includes watches like the Christopher Ward The Twelve and the Tissot PRX, but for those with an even slimmer budget, the Citizen Tsuyosa is a great pick. Now – just one day after the release of the 38mm Christopher Ward The Twelve – the brand has unveiled the Tsuyosa in a new 37mm case.

That's a great size for smaller wrists, offering a stylish watch without fear of it overhanging. Don't think the size reduction has compromised on the quality, either.

(Image credit: Citizen)

You'll still find a stainless steel case and bracelet makeup, with an automatic calibre 8210 inside. That averages an accuracy of -20/+40 seconds per day.

There's a choice of three gorgeous dial colours on offer. The Ice Blue is the same as you'll find on its big brother, there's a beautiful Pastel Pink hue and a Dark Green which is a slightly different shade to that of the larger case model.

The crown here sits at the four o'clock position. That's something which is often found on older Seiko models, and is used here to maintain the slim and sleek case profile.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll find a neat mix of polished and brushed surfaces, too. That should create a really dramatic effect when the watch is moved through the light.

Priced at £299 (approx. $380 / AU$600) this is a killer watch at a great price point. If you're looking for something stylish and on-trend, without busting the bank, this could be the best pick for you.