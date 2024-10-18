New Patek Philippe collection is its first in 25 years

When we consider the best watches on the market, there are a range of brands which come to mind. Sure, you could make any number of arguments for different manufacturers, but most of us would go to the same few maisons.

For many, that pack includes Patek Philippe. The Nautilus is certainly the poster boy these days, but the brand has a wide array of more complicated pieces which are also loved by collectors.

Last night, the brand launched its first new collection in 25 years. Dubbed the Cubitus, the watch follows a similar angular profile to that of the Nautilus.

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

It's certainly not as slim as that collection, though. A 45mm case diameter is unquestionably large, though a case height of 9.6mm should help to lessen the impact somewhat.

With that being said, it certainly doesn't look oversized in the images shared. It's possible that the measurement is being skewed by the crown guards, somewhat.

Elsewhere, you'll find bracelet and dial influences which are clearly derived from the Nautilus family. That includes the iconic bracelet design and the relief embossed dial.

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

There are three models in the collection. The first is a simple three-hand model. That uses stainless steel for the case and bracelet, and features a particularly en vogue green dial.

There's also a similar model which uses a blend of steel and rose gold. That features the iconic blue dial from the 5711 Nautilus, which became one of the most sought-after watches in recent years.

The final model is the most exuberant. That sits in a platinum case, with a blue dial peppered with complications.

Users will find a grand date window at the 12 o'clock position. That's met with a moonphase dial near the bottom, surrounded by a day complication. That's all rounded off by a small seconds dial at the 4:30 position, and an offset brand logo at the three o'clock.

It's certainly an eye-catching design. While there are obvious elements of the Nautilus which have migrated over, it stands proudly out on its own. We'll have to wait and see what the reception is like over the coming weeks to gauge what its success may look like long term.