New Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface shows off all manner of expertise from the brand
If you can think of it, it's probably here
Quick Summary
Vacheron Constantin just unveiled a killer new watch.
The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface is a limited run example of the brand's prowess.
If you love the best watches, you'll almost certainly love Vacheron Constantin. The brand is the oldest continually operating watch manufacturer on Earth, celebrating a whopping 270 year anniversary this year.
Still, there's no sign of it slowing down. At Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand unveiled a record breaking watch in the eloquently named Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication.
Now, it has unveiled another complicated watch, though this one is a little more consumer focused. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface features an enviable spec sheet laden with elegant complications.
Inside the 44.5mm grade 5 titanium case, users will find a tourbillon, a minute repeater, a full perpetual calendar and even a power reserve indicator on the back of the watch. All of that comes courtesy of the Calibre 2755 QP, which is on full show thanks to the open worked dial.
That's crafted from sapphire, and features blue accents around the sub dials and the tourbillon. Hands and hour markers are all crafted from 18K white gold, too.
The bracelet is also grafted from grade 5 titanium, and you'll get a pair of additional straps included. Those are a blue rubber and a blue alligator leather – perfect for those who love to change their straps.
There's no pricing available for the model at the time of writing, but given the spec sheet, we're not expecting it to run for pocket change. It's also a limited production model – though, again, there's no official word on the production quantities.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Still, this is going to be aiming for a very specific market, and it will offer that market something it won't find elsewhere. Vacheron Constantin holds a certain level of respect among the watchmaking community, and this model will only serve to elevate that further, with a host of excellent complications on show.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I slept on Rab’s insulated mat that weighs less than a loaf of bread – here’s my verdict
800-fill down, winter-ready warmth, and barely any bulk – sounds perfect, right?
-
I finally used Samsung's thinnest-ever Galaxy phone – is the S25 Edge worth the money?
Thin form, big impression: Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is a stunner
-
The maker of the Moonswatch is back with a jellyfish-inspired dive watch
The Swatch Scubaqua collection is a divers dream
-
New Tudor Pelagos Chrono is pretty in pink
The limited edition celebrates the Giro d'Italia
-
This Ulysse Nardin dive watch has a bit of added bite
It raises money for charity, too
-
New Doxa Sub 200 is a perfect summer dive watch
It features a simple change which makes a big difference
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C12 Loco – when The Twelve and a Bel Canto love each other very much...
The Christopher Ward C12 Loco is another haute horologie knockout from the British brand
-
Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 hands-on – a rare watch with a lot under the hood
The watch is only available to those who buy the corresponding 911
-
Alpina unveils its first ever all-titanium watch
The Alpiner Extreme gets a lightweight makeover
-
Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches feature a Samurai and astronaut
Louis Vuitton debuts Tambour collection, and they’re the most unusual watches we’ve seen