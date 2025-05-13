New Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface shows off all manner of expertise from the brand

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin just unveiled a killer new watch. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface is a limited run example of the brand's prowess.

If you love the best watches, you'll almost certainly love Vacheron Constantin. The brand is the oldest continually operating watch manufacturer on Earth, celebrating a whopping 270 year anniversary this year.

Still, there's no sign of it slowing down. At Watches and Wonders 2025, the brand unveiled a record breaking watch in the eloquently named Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication.

Now, it has unveiled another complicated watch, though this one is a little more consumer focused. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface features an enviable spec sheet laden with elegant complications.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Inside the 44.5mm grade 5 titanium case, users will find a tourbillon, a minute repeater, a full perpetual calendar and even a power reserve indicator on the back of the watch. All of that comes courtesy of the Calibre 2755 QP, which is on full show thanks to the open worked dial.

That's crafted from sapphire, and features blue accents around the sub dials and the tourbillon. Hands and hour markers are all crafted from 18K white gold, too.

The bracelet is also grafted from grade 5 titanium, and you'll get a pair of additional straps included. Those are a blue rubber and a blue alligator leather – perfect for those who love to change their straps.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

There's no pricing available for the model at the time of writing, but given the spec sheet, we're not expecting it to run for pocket change. It's also a limited production model – though, again, there's no official word on the production quantities.

Still, this is going to be aiming for a very specific market, and it will offer that market something it won't find elsewhere. Vacheron Constantin holds a certain level of respect among the watchmaking community, and this model will only serve to elevate that further, with a host of excellent complications on show.