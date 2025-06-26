New Biver watches fuse killer complications with cool materials

Quick Summary Biver has launched two new variants of its Carillon Tourbillon range. The pieces come in titanium and a two-tone titanium and rose gold – but you'll want to be sat down when you read the price.

I'm a huge fan of Biver. Ever since I first clapped eyes on the sheer artistry which exists in the back of its Automatique watches, I was hooked.

Led by Jean-Claude Biver – a watchmaker with history at some of the most prestigious brands on the planet – the brand produces simple, but brilliant timepieces. Now, it has added a new duo of models to its Carillon Tourbillon line, which make use of some more niche materials.

The two models consist of a titanium option, and a two tone titanium and 18k rose gold version. Both follow the form of the range, with a couple of seriously heavy-duty complications inside the case.

(Image credit: Biver)

You'll get both a minute repeater and a tourbillion inside. Those are widely regarded as two of the most difficult-to-master watch complications out there, and carry a weight of prestige as a result.

They sit within a 42mm case, which is also a respectable 13.7mm tall. While it's not going to be the slightest piece you'll ever wear, it is a solid spec for such a complicated watch.

The Biver movement looks as impressive as ever, complete with a bi-directional platinum micro-rotor for automatic winding duties. It's something of a staple in the brand's movements, and it looks really fantastic.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Biver) (Image credit: Biver)

The Biver bracelet design is also present and correct, offering a five-link design with a lot of contrasting edges. It's a seriously sharp-looking thing – particularly on the two-tone model.

In fact, the only thing I can see putting most people off is the price. At 475,000 CHF (approx. £432,000 / €506,000 / US$594,000 / AU$907,500) these are some eye-wateringly expensive watches.

Still, if you have a spare half a million lying around and fancy something a little more portable than a house – and a little more under the radar than a rainbow-genset Ulysse Nardin – this is a solid pick.