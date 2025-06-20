New Vacheron Constantin watch is pretty in pink (gold)
This is packed with complications
Quick Summary
Vacheron Constantin has unveiled a new piece unique.
It's jam-packed with complications, including a tourbillon and a minute repeater.
When the oldest continually-operating watch manufacturer in the world enters and anniversary year, the pressure is intense. It's a very easy situation to undersell, which stands to leave fans slightly underwhelmed.
Fortunately, Vacheron Constantin has suffered no such fate. Kicking off the year with a steel version of the iconic 222, the brand came out swinging at Watches and Wonders 2025 with a record-breaking watch that was absolutely jam-packed with complications.
That model featured no less than 41 complications, making it the most complicated wrist watch in the world. And while the latest release from the brand may not quite go that far, it's still an example of the brilliant complications the brand can squeeze into a single case.
The Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Temporis Duo Grand Complication Openface – to make use of its full name – packs in a split-seconds chronograph, a minute repeater and a tourbillon, complete with small seconds and an off-centred dial.
But hey, let's not stop there. The piece also packs in an openworked dial and a power reserve indicator on the rear. All of that sits within an 18k pink gold case, which sits 45mm across and 16.4mm thick. It's certainly not a slight proposition, though it's unlikely to be a piece anyone will use as a daily driver.
That's all attached to a green alligator leather strap, which is hand-stitched, saddle-finished and looks simply sublime. It's arguably the classiest strap material there is, and looks great here.
Pricing wasn't confirmed, but as a piece unique, don't expect it to be cheap. Chances are the lucky buyer has already secured it, making it something for the rest of us to ogle from afar.
Still, it's a real statement of intent from the brand. With six months left of its 270th anniversary year, it's almost certainly not going to be the last thing we see from the brand this year.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3's Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances.
