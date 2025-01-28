Hands on with the Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel – one of the most sought-after watches ever is finally real

It's fair to say the trend for integrated bracelet steel sports watches isn't going away. Led by premium models like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus, the trend has taken the world of watchmaking by storm.
At the more affordable end of the spectrum, watches like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve have spearheaded interest for those without deep pockets. In short, what once looked like a fashionable flash in the pan has cemented itself as a key part of the modern horological landscape.
Now, another big player is entering the game. The Vacheron Constantin 222 has been available in yellow gold for some time now, but users have been crying out for a steel variant. Those prayers were answered recently, as the brand launched such a model in celebration of its 270th birthday.
Sitting within a 37mm case, the watch should be a pretty perfect size. It's also just 7.95mm thick, which is seriously impressive, and should make for an almost unparalleled wearing experience. Priced at just £30,800 (approx. $38,500 / AU$61,100) the watch is also significantly less costly than its yellow gold counterpart.
Recently, I had the opportunity to test the new piece and see what all the fuss is about. At first glance, it may be hard to see where that cost is attributed. After all, the steel construction and plain blue dial aren't exactly costly, luxury items.
All of that melts away once you strap it on, though. The case thickness sounds impressive in the spec sheet, but its even more so in person. Quite how anyone manages to manufacture a working, automatic watch with a profile this slim is beyond me, but it's one of the best signifiers of a top end piece.
The 37mm case diameter is slightly misleading, too. As with almost every integrated bracelet watch out there, the first lug doesn't sit flat, which elongates the perceived lug-to-lug measurement. I'd say this wears more like a 40-41mm watch, which is still no bad thing.
One thing which is worth noting is that the steel version does wear slimmer than the yellow gold. I had the chance to test both side-by-side and – while the specs are identical – everyone saw the gold as larger than the steel.
The bracelet itself is a beautiful design. It drapes neatly over the wrist, conforming to every movement with ease. It is slightly marmite though – personally, I'm not sure if I could use it every day, though others will feel differently.
It's hard to be too harsh, though. Ultimately, this feels like the final boss of the modern trend for these kinds of watches – perfectly understated, with a functional nature which is really appealing. It's certainly not a cheap watch, but you're in the wrong catalogue if that's what you're looking for.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
