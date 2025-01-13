Vacheron Constantin just kicked off its 270th Anniversary with a stunning watch

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin is celebrating 270 years of watchmaking this year – and it's starting in style. The brand has released a steel variant of its iconic 222 watch – something fans have wanted for years.

It's fair to say that – more often than not – the best watches on the market come from brands with a rich history. It's not exactly a pre-requisite, but most watch lovers enjoy owning a piece of something with a long backstory.

Enter Vacheron Constantin. The brand has earned a rightful place among the upper echelons of the market, and this year, it celebrates a staggering 270 years of watchmaking. That's not just an impressive number, either – Vacheron is the oldest continually operational watchmaker in the world, so this anniversary is almost one of timekeeping itself.

It's a big occasion to mark, but the brand has started strong with this stunning Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel. That's something which fans of the brand have been crying out for, making it the perfect piece to mark such an occasion.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

It's hard to pick out just which of the brand's models is the most sought-after, but the 222 is certainly one of the most on-trend. As an integrated bracelet sports watch, the model sits in the same arena as popular pieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus.

Here, that steel case forms a 37mm case diameter, which also sits just 7.95mm thick. That should melt away on the wrist – it sounds really dreamy to wear.

Inside, you'll find the 2455/2 calibre. That's an in-house movement, which beats at a rate of 4Hz and should give around 40 hours of power reserve. It's a calibre which is marked with the Geneva Seal, too, ensuring its accuracy, reliability and quality.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

That's paired with a deep blue dial. The marriage of steel and a blue dial is timeless, and it works a treat here. Don't think every touch of exuberance is removed, though – there's an 18k yellow gold Maltese Cross on the case, underneath the 5 o'clock marker, as well as white gold markers, logo and hands on the dial.

Priced at £30,800 (approx. $38,000 / AU$61,000), this actually represents remarkable value within the context of the brand's catalogue. The current yellow gold 222 Historiques model sits at £71,000 (approx. $87,500 / AU$141,000) – more than double the cost of this piece.

Add in that it's bang on trend and comes from one of the most respected watch brands on the market, and this might be as close to a 'no brainer' as you'll find in the Vacheron range.