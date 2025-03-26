New Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking
It features all manner of exotic materials
Quick Summary
The new Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking.
Plus, as a piece unique, it's as rare as watches get.
If you ask ten people what makes the best watches on the market tick, you'd probably get ten different answers. That's part of what makes this hobby so fun – there's something which everyone can enjoy.
Still, if you go purely in terms of rarity and material choice, the new Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose might be up there. The brand – led by esteemed watch designer, Jean-Claude Biver – produces one of my favourite movements out there, found in the back of its Biver Automatique.
This Carillon is a much different beast though. The watch itself features an enviable parts list, complete with an 18K rose gold case and bracelet, a mother of pearl dial and ruby hour markers
Biver says that the three come together to amplify each others effects, and that certainly seems to be the case here. The mother of pearl dial is carved with a guilloché pattern, which lends a real three-dimensional edge to proceedings.
That sits within the rose gold case, complete with a stunning, warm hue. It plays into the ruby markers, too, and looks simply fantastic.
It's a testament to the quality of this design that we've gotten this far in and haven't mentioned the real pièce de résistance – the minute repeater. That's a spectacularly elegant complication, which chimes to dictate the time sonically.
That's found as part of the JCB-001-B movement which powers the piece. It features a 3Hz beat rate and 72 hours of power reserve, with every surface hand-decorated to ensure a truly exceptional finish.
Priced at CHF 670,000 (approx. £587,850 / $758,800 / AU$1,200,000), this represents one of the rarest pieces out there. In fact, as a piece unique, there will only be one of these ever made, which definitely justifies the price point a little more.
Ultimately, this isn't an everyday wear piece – it's artwork in wearable form, and it's a brilliant example of it, too.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
