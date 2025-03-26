Quick Summary The new Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking. Plus, as a piece unique, it's as rare as watches get.

If you ask ten people what makes the best watches on the market tick, you'd probably get ten different answers. That's part of what makes this hobby so fun – there's something which everyone can enjoy.

Still, if you go purely in terms of rarity and material choice, the new Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose might be up there. The brand – led by esteemed watch designer, Jean-Claude Biver – produces one of my favourite movements out there, found in the back of its Biver Automatique.

This Carillon is a much different beast though. The watch itself features an enviable parts list, complete with an 18K rose gold case and bracelet, a mother of pearl dial and ruby hour markers

Biver says that the three come together to amplify each others effects, and that certainly seems to be the case here. The mother of pearl dial is carved with a guilloché pattern, which lends a real three-dimensional edge to proceedings.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Biver) (Image credit: Biver) (Image credit: Biver)

That sits within the rose gold case, complete with a stunning, warm hue. It plays into the ruby markers, too, and looks simply fantastic.

It's a testament to the quality of this design that we've gotten this far in and haven't mentioned the real pièce de résistance – the minute repeater. That's a spectacularly elegant complication, which chimes to dictate the time sonically.

That's found as part of the JCB-001-B movement which powers the piece. It features a 3Hz beat rate and 72 hours of power reserve, with every surface hand-decorated to ensure a truly exceptional finish.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at CHF 670,000 (approx. £587,850 / $758,800 / AU$1,200,000), this represents one of the rarest pieces out there. In fact, as a piece unique, there will only be one of these ever made, which definitely justifies the price point a little more.

Ultimately, this isn't an everyday wear piece – it's artwork in wearable form, and it's a brilliant example of it, too.