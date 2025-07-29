A Meta smartwatch could be on the cards again, and eventually on your wrist

Quick Summary Meta may be looking to enter the smartwatch arena. It comes just days after the brand showcased research for future devices in that area.

Last week, Meta published new research which could revolutionise the way we use smartwatches in the future. That saw the band able to recognise small movements in the fingers, which could be used to control functions on the device.

Now, it looks like the brand might have other business to conduct in that product segment. According to a new report from DigiTimes, the brand could be revisiting an older plan for its smartwatch offering.

That plan involved the inclusion of cameras on the body of the device, which could be used for things like video conferencing. The original plan involved mounting a camera on the underside of the watch, with another front-facing unit for video calling.

According to the new information, the revised project is looking to continue on that theme. The devices in the works are said to retain the photography capabilities, with a view to offer better integration with the brand's metaverse technologies.

Exclusive: Meta turns to China for a second shot at smartwatches - DigitimesMeta Platforms Inc. is reportedly reviving its smartwatch project, potentially with a camera lens, timed with its Meta Connect conference on September 17-18 in the US. The smartwatch is expected to… pic.twitter.com/hT2W2hYwPMJuly 28, 2025

That could make for quite an interesting design. The brand is currently best known for things like the Meta Quest series of VR Headsets, and the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The latter appears to be just the beginning of the brand's efforts in the fashionable world, too. There are reports of similar collaborations with Oakley and Prada in the works, which would offer a wider array of styles for potential users.

The report suggests that initial prototypes are in the works right now, with a small run touted to test the waters and see what the market response looks like. It will be interesting to see what the brand is able to produce, with things like battery life and price certain to be crucial to the success of the device.

Regardless, it will be interesting to have another player in the field. We'll be keeping a close eye on developments over the coming weeks and months.