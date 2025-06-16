Is Apple working on wearables to rival the Meta Ray-Ban?

Apple's WWDC event is all about the software, and this year we saw details of the upcoming '26 editions of the various operating systems. But through the software, there are often hints of what might be coming down the line in terms of hardware.

While Beta versions of iOS 26 and its watch, iPad, TV and Mac equivalents are already with developers, the finished versions won't launch until at least September – alongside new hardware. So, certain new software features could be looking to take advantage of new hardware features, or even a brand new product.

The Vision Pro headset is an incredible product that offers mind-blowing mixed reality and virtual reality experiences. Even though its initial release did see some enthusiastic early adopters wearing the device on the street, on trains and even in cars, it's more of a stationary tool. Or at least somewhere you can sit and enjoy.

For the VisionOS 26 release, Apple is making widget spatial. That means that the likes of a calendar, clock, weather info or music widget can live in your real space with the headset on. You can place the iconic Apple clock design on your wall, and it will stay in place no matter where you move.

(Image credit: Apple)

Widgets like photos can be placed on your mantlepiece and with a quick pinch of your fingers, expand into a larger album, or the music widget give you access to some new tunes to play.

This all looks extremely slick and properly blends the virtual graphics with reality in the way that Apple's Mixed Reality glasses envisioned. However, the concept does rely on you wearing your Vision Pro glasses all the time around the house to enjoy it.

So what if this wasn't a feature that's exclusively for the Vision Pro? Google announced its Android XR glasses at its own developer event. These look like regular glasses or sunglasses but feature a small display over the lens that can show you notifications or even navigation.

A pair of Apple glasses that offered something similar would be ideal for these spatial widgets, as you could keep them on at all times – even when you left the house. So, is that really what's in the works?

(Image credit: Apple)

There's certainly been rumours of a smaller and lighter (if less powerful) version of the Vision Pro coming to market soon. However, right now the wearable tech sector is exploding, from smart rings to smart glasses, and Apple isn't at the party.

I'd love to see an Apple smart ring in the future but a pair of Apple glasses to rival the Meta Ray-Bans and Android XR glasses would be even better. With the Vision Pro technology it its pocket, surely this would be an easy win for Apple right now?

I'm crossing my fingers for the September Apple keynote that this is actually on the cards, and hoping I'm not too disappointed.