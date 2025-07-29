Apple patent shows it could take a very different approach to AR glasses than rivals

Quick Summary A new patent for Apple may showcase a unique AR Glasses design. That appears to utilise a modular design, with a possible fashion-forward aesthetic.

It's no secret that AR glasses look like the next frontier for tech. Rising like a phoenix from the embers of the VR headset space, these devices look likely to be the way most of us will interact with the world around us in the coming years.

For most involved, the goal is relatively simple – craft a device which can replace regular old reading glasses in size and shape. That's widely seen as the gold standard, which should enable people to simply replace their current specs with something more high tech.

Now, it looks like Apple is set to go in a slightly different direction. The news comes from a patent filed by the brand, which was shared by Patently Apple, and concerns the design of a potential AR headset.

That looks a little more like a visor in images shown, with what you might recognise as the eyepiece sitting almost in line with the arms of the device. It also showcases a foldable head restraint, which should make it easier to go between storage and use.

(Image credit: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

The device appears to make the whole system fairly modular, with the patent talking about being able to add optical components like lenses, transparent windows, or display screens under the display frame. It's certainly an interesting idea.

While it's quite a leap from a two-dimensional patent image, it's plausible that the brand is hoping to make this form fashionable above all else. That would explain the ability to add in transparent windows, similar to the non-prescription lenses found in designer glasses.

If that is the plan, I think it's a good one. Just look at something like the Apple Watch, which soared from technical piece of equipment to fashion-forward must have within the space of just a few generations.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the brand could replicate that in the world of AR Glasses, it would hold a considerable advantage over others in the field right off the bat. We've already seen Meta in partnership with a range of luxury brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Prada – Apple may just be taking a similar route.