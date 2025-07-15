This device turns any glasses into Ray-Ban Meta – sort of

Quick Summary Ever wanted the functionality of the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses without having to buy new frames? This new Kickstarter could be the solution – from as little as US$69!

Few new products have gripped the market quite as much as the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses. The concept is simple – take a pair of stylish specs, throw some cameras into the front of the frames and enjoy a shot-snapping experience unlike anything else.

The first person viewpoint of the resulting media has made the product a smash-hit, with many opting to use the glasses for everyday shooting, without having to pull out a phone or a camera. And if you're looking for a way to add that functionality to your own glasses, this new product is for you!

It's called the Camio and is essentially a small camera which can be mounted to any existing specs, offering a similar set of features. You'll be able to record 2.7k video at 30fps, which is more than good enough for most people.

The device is lighter than a pen at just 19g, and uses a 110-degree field-of-view, for full POV shooting. It offers video, photo and audio recording modes, too, allowing you to tailor the device for whatever situation you find yourself in.

(Image credit: Meta)

It might not look quite as slick as the built-in solution in the Meta Ray-Ban's, but the device offers a lifeline for those who fancy the features, without shelling out for a new frame. It also helps out with one of the biggest drawbacks of the Meta Ray-Ban's.

Those are always going to have a camera facing forward, which isn't the most reassuring thing in a world growing ever more concerned with privacy. With the Camio, simply whip it off and you're back to having regular old glasses.

There's also a small display on the side of the camera, for playback and control of the device. Inside, a 300mAh battery keeps things running.

Priced at just $69 (Approx. £50 / €60 / AU$105) on Kickstarter, this little camera add-on is a remarkably affordable option for anyone looking to get the smart glasses experience, without shelling out for new frames. It has already blasted through its goal there, too, so expect to see more on it in the near future.