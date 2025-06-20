Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses aren't just Ray-Bans from another brand, they're a proper upgrade

Quick Summary The Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses are official. Coming from the same partnership that brought us the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the new range is more sports and activity focused. There are some upgrades in the tech too, including improved cameras and battery life. Available to pre-order from 11 July, models will start at £399 / $399 / €439.

As teased earlier in the week, Meta and Oakley have announced their first collaborative smart glasses.

Like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses that have been available for the best part of four years, the new specs are available as sunglasses or with clear lenses. They also contain Meta's AI-powered tech, but with a few upgrades for good measure.

The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced HOW-stuhn) glasses are designed for athletic performance, not just looks – as illustrated by deals with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé and NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. They come with a higher-resolution 3K camera built into the frame, to capture sporting achievements. And they have increased battery life.

The battery is claimed to last up to eight hours of "typical use" and up to 19 on standby. You can also charge then to 50% in just 20 minutes and the included charging case contains a further 48-hours.

(Image credit: Meta / Oakley)

As with the Ray-Bans, the real power in the glasses comes from Meta AI. You just have to say "Hey Meta" and ask a question and the assistant will answer in a voice of your choosing (I currently have my Headliners speak in John Cena's licensed tones).

Each of the arms on the glasses contains a mini open-ear speaker, so you don't need separate earbuds. However, you do need to hook the smart specs up to the Meta iPhone or Android app and have a data signal for the assistant to work.

(Image credit: Meta / Oakley)

Where Meta AI could come in handy for sports and activities depends on the question you ask. You could find out the wind speed at your golf course, for example, or tips on a run.

All Oakley Meta HSTN models are IPX4 rated for water resistance, so will block out sweat and rain. And select variants come with Oakley's proprietary PRIZM lens tech that's designed to amplify coloured light and filter out visual noise.

This could be great to better focus on the action in front of you.

(Image credit: Meta / Oakley)

There will be seven Oakley Meta HSTN glasses available at launch – each with the same shape and design, but with different coloured frames and lenses.

There are models in warm grey with PRIZM ruby lenses, black with PRIZM polar black lenses, brown smoke with PRIZM polar deep water lenses, black with Transitions amethyst lenses, clear with Transitions grey lenses, and black with clear lenses.

(Image credit: Meta / Oakley)

The final pair are limited edition. They come in white with gold accents and gold 24K PRIZM polar lenses.

The limited edition Oakley Meta HSTM glasses will be available to pre-order from 11 July for $499 / £499 / €549. Other models will arrive later in the summer priced from £399 / $399 / €439.

We're also expected further brands to sign up for the Meta smart glasses treatment, including Prada (as revealed by CNBC yesterday). Eventually there should be styles and models available for all tastes and at varying budgets.