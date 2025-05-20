Google Glass is back in the form of Android XR Glasses
Google demonstrates its own Gemini-powered smart glasses for the first time
Quick Summary
Google has unveiled its first smart glasses since Google Glass almost a decade ago.
Powered by Android XR and Gemini, they will enable you to see the outside world in a new way, with information appearing on the inside of the lenses.
Google has finally announced that it's back in the smart glasses game.
As well as its collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm over the Project Moohan headset (which is coming later this year), the company unveiled a successor to Google Glass.
Currently called Android XR Glasses and also developed with Samsung, the demo models are Gemini-powered and use cameras and a microphone for interaction. As with the new Camera and Screen Sharing mode in the Gemini Live app, the glasses can see the world around you and comment on objects and the surroundings.
You can also chat with Gemini in conversational tones to find out further information.
Live translation is also possible between different languages, with the text translation appearing on the inner lens.
Indeed, with the glasses connected to your phone, the read-out display on the inside of the lens can interact with other apps. Developers will also get the chance to make new apps for the glasses later this year.
When will Android XR Glasses be available?
There's no word yet on when a public version of the Android XR Glasses might be available, but Google has announced that eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker will be among the first to design their own versions.
As for Project Moohan, the Apple Vision Pro rivalling headset will be available "later this year". It'll also come with some exclusive experiences, such as a completely 3D, interactive version of Google Maps.
We'll undoubtedly find out more on both products in the coming months – maybe even during the next big Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, when the Korean manufacturer launches its latest foldables.
We'll bring you more as soon as we hear.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
