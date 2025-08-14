Samsung could launch display-free smart glasses

Quick summary Samsung could have plans to launch its own display-free smart glasses. The glasses are thought to have a form similar to Ray-Ban Meta, but will be Samsung branded.

Samsung is preparing its own line-up of smart glasses that will compete with Meta's popular Ray-Ban Meta glasses, leveraging AI and offering a display-free experience. These new glasses will be separate to Samsung's existing "Haean" glasses that are in development with Google.

The new information comes from Korean news outlet SE Daily, citing industry sources, saying that Samsung's smart glasses could be launched by the end of 2026.

It's said that the glasses have a similar form to Meta's existing product, using cameras, speakers and a microphone, but depending on AI to make the link between what's seen by the cameras and the information that the wearer might want.

Meta has dominated the display-free experience, seeing uptake based on the savvy decision to pair with brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, while offering a range of functions that don't obstruct your vision.

It's thought that Samsung will release these smart glasses as a Samsung-branded product, but at the moment it's not clear what AI tech might power them, with Samsung enjoying a close relationship with Google, while also pushing its own Galaxy AI features through its phones.

Meta currently dominates this segment of the market, but it's thought that Apple is also working on smart glasses, with a targeted launch of 2026 or 2027.

What about Samsung's plans with Google?

According to the source, Samsung's decision to invest in its own product is make sure that is has some skin in the game – the glasses that it is developing with Google will likely launch as a Google product, leaving Samsung with a potential hole in its offering.

While Samsung as been quite open about the development of its Moohan XR headset (with Google and Qualcomm), details about its Haean smart glasses are a little more obscure.

It's thought that the Haean glasses will run on Android XR – just as the Moohan headset will – and feature a display, but this is where we get into the details that are unclear. Currently, it's thought that Haean will launch alongside Moohan with Google's input.

That then leaves the door open for Samsung's own product that will directly rival the Meta Ray-Ban. However, with so much of this based on whispers and rumours, all we can definitively say is that Samsung could have a busy year ahead that sees the launch of multiple wearable headsets.