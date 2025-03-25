Samsung's smart glasses tipped for earlier release than thought

Quick Summary A report has surfaced suggesting Samsung might launch its XR glasses alongside the Moohan headset. Samsung is claimed to have said it's in the process of finalising specifications and features.

Samsung has already announced a number of devices this year, with the company having released the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, followed by the Galaxy A56 and A36 in early March. It also announced a range of new fridges, which all have screens for a more connected life.

But as we all know, this is a company that has its fingers in more than a couple of pies, so there will be plenty more to come from Samsung before the year is out.

We still have its folding devices for example, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and based on the latest report, we might see its smart glasses soon, too.

What specs might Samsung's XR glasses offer?

Picked up by Android Authority, a report in ET News has suggested that Samsung plans to launch its Android XR glasses within a year, and possibly alongside the Project Moohan XR headset.

The glasses are reportedly codenamed Haean – a town in South Korea – and Samsung has apparently said it is finalising specifications and features.

The key focus is said to be on ensuring the glasses are comfortable, with the report suggesting Samsung is customising them to fit various different face shapes. It's also claimed the glasses will have a number of cameras on board, along with sensors that will be capable of tracking movement.

Previous reports surrounding the glasses have seen Qualcomm hint they would be powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Plus processor, which is the same platform that will power the Moohan headset. There's also been the suggestion of a 12-megapixel camera being on board and a battery capacity of 155mAh.

For now, nothing is confirmed but it will be an interesting move for Samsung to launch both these XR devices together, and it could see XR become a little more mainstream than it is currently.

If you don't want to wait, there are always the Ray-Ban Meta glasses to consider and while they might not be full XR, they are great.